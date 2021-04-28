iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.39. 1,057,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

