iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. 16,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

