iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

