iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.96 and last traded at $117.78. Approximately 446,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 790,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.41.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.