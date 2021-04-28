iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 24.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $103,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,314. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

