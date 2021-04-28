iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 667,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

