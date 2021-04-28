iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.61. 64,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

