iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,604 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $419.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.