iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GWM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $419.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

