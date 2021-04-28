iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.57. 174,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

