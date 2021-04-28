iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

