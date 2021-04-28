iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.64. The stock had a trading volume of 156,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

