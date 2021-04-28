iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. 57,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

