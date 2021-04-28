iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

