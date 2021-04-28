Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading Down 6.8%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 5,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.