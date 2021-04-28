ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.98 Million

Analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $656.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $675.00 million. ITT posted sales of $663.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

