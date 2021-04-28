ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.19

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.19 and last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

