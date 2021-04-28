ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.87

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.87 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 119.10 ($1.56). ITV shares last traded at GBX 116.55 ($1.52), with a volume of 6,582,181 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42.

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

