ITV’s (ITVPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978. ITV has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.