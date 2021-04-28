IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IWGFF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

