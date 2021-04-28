IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

OTCMKTS IWGFF remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. IWG has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.