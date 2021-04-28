IXICO (LON:IXI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

IXICO (LON:IXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

IXICO stock opened at GBX 99.45 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.71 million and a P/E ratio of 49.73. IXICO has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.46.

In other news, insider Mark Warne acquired 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

