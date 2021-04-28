Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Izotropic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

