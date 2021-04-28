Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Izotropic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,884. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
Izotropic Company Profile
