J Mark Borseth Acquires 10,000 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Latham Group stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 47,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,798. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

