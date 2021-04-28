J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1,175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

