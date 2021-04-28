Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

