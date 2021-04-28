Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in April

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JACO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,707. Jaco Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Jaco Electronics

Jaco Electronics Inc distributes displays and embedded systems. It offers high bright displays, touch screen displays, single board computers, TFT displays, LED micro displays, LCD controllers, and LED drivers. The company supplies its products to medical, military, kiosk, digital signage, aerospace, gaming, financial, e-voting, hand held devices, and transportation/automotive industries.

