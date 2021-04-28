Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in April

Jaco Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:JACO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JACO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,707. Jaco Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Jaco Electronics
