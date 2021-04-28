Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 29,863 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 521,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

