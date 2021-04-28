Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,127 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 13,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 49,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $32,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

