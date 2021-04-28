Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JADA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 404,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.