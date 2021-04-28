Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Update

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JADA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 404,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
