Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

