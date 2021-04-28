Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,796 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 346.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.51 and a 200-day moving average of $521.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

