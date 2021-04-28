Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of NET stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -223.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

