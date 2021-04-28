Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

