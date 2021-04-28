Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

