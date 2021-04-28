Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.