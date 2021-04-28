Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Copart worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.