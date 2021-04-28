Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $234.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

