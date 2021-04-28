Jag Capital Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $557.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.95 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

