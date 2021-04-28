Jag Capital Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $495.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.66. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

