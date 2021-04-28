Jag Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.16). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.28.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

