Jag Capital Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

