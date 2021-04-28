Jag Capital Management LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

