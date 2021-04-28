Jag Capital Management LLC Has $28.07 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

