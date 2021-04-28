Jag Capital Management LLC Has $43.34 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,164 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

