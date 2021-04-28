Jag Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $384.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

