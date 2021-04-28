Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,147 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 238.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,398.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

