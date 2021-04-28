Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,361 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at $109,035,605.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,848,042.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,033,636.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.96 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.