Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.