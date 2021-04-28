Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO stock opened at $490.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

